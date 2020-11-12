Enjoy a Drink at Jennings Street Public House to Help Out Zombie Farm

The Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm is a Halloween staple in the community. For 47 years the hillbilly freaks have been haunting the Tri-State, and raising money for many great causes. Unfortunately COVID had other plans for Halloween this year. To keep everyone as safe as possible Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm made the decision to not hold their traditional haunt this past October. Zombie Farm is a huge fundraiser for many great organizations in our community including Newburgh Civitan. They held a couple fundraising events in October, but now they're hosting one in Newburgh where you can enjoy a drink for a good cause.

Going on November 19th from 5-9 you can stop by Jennings Street Public House in Newburgh where a portion of sales will help benefit Zombie Farm.

It's going to be a wonderfully frightful night at JSPH when we welcome Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm for a give back night! A portion of all drink sales will be donated back to Newburgh Civitan in support of their investments in the local community. (21+ only please.) Since 1972, Newburgh Civitan has been raising funds and supporting our local communities. They are a non-profit organization and their goal is to reach out and help others with a special emphasis on developmental disabilities. The Zombie Farm is the largest fundraiser for the Newburgh Civitan Junior Club and with COVID 19, this year has been rather hard for them. All money raised through Zombie Farm goes back into the community, through donations to Easter Seals, Special Olympics and Civitan International Research Center. Join us in helping raise funds for Zombie Farm, as a portion of each drink sold will be donated back. We are really looking forward to this event and hope you will join us!

To stay up to date with this event, click here to go to the Facebook Event Page and click "going." While there's been many ups and downs this year, it truly has been the coolest to see the community come together to help each other out.