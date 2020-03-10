Energize Evansville Hosting Free Walk at Mesker Park Zoo

Energize Evansville is an initiative to get Evansville residents moving. They host fun, free walks on the third Saturday of every month. These walks are designed for people of all fitness levels, all ages are welcome.

This month's Energize Evansville free walk will take place at Mesker Park Zoo on March 21st. The walk is free for the community to enjoy. To be a part of it, you'll meet in the zoo parking lot by the entrance of the zoo at 8:30 AM. As a group you'll get to enter the zoo and walk from 9AM to 10AM. If you'd like more information you can follow the Energize Evansville Facebook page.