Downtown Henderson Porchfest Sets 2021 Date

Diane White Rosier

Who else misses events?  I know I do! I'm so excited as 2021 continues on there's seeming to be a light at the end of this pandemic tunnel. I'm also excited to see the slow return of events to the area.  One event that's always a lot of fun is the Downtown Henderson Porchfest.

Porchfest is put on by the Downtown Henderson Partnership who works hard to put on fun events in Henderson.  Porchfest is scheduled and ready for some fun on June 5th, 2021 from 6-8PM. The first Downtown Henderson Porchfest took place in 2019, and it's a fun event where you can walk up and down S. Main Street and enjoy live and local musicians.  The event is free to enjoy and it's family friendly.

There's nothing better on a warm summer night than getting to enjoy live music, so this is a really fun way to enjoy live music while strolling around downtown.  I don't know about you, but I am ready for some live music and fun events.  This one is great because it'll be outside, and with several different musicians playing, there's a pretty good chance you'll find some music you enjoy.

At the moment there isn't a lot of information about Porchfest on their Facebook event page, but I'm sure as we get closer to the date more info will be coming out.  Be sure to give the Downtown Henderson Porchfest event page on Facebook a follow so you don't miss any developments.  And to stay up to date with events happening in downtown Henderson, be sure to follow the Downtown Henderson Partnership Facebook page. 

