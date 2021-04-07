Downtown Evansville Hosting Photography Contest to Highlight Downtown

Downtown Evansville has really flourished over these last few years, and it's been so cool to work downtown and watch our downtown area grow firsthand. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District is one of the many factors that have helped downtown grow. They put on and host all kinds of fun special events in our downtown area, now they're hosting a photo contest.

Here's what a post to the Downtown Evansville Facebook page said about the contest:

Announcing #OnlyinDTEVV #OnlyinDTEVV is our newest photography contest. Exclusively on Instagram, the contest invites photographers (from novice to professional) to capture and share original photos taken in Downtown Evansville. We're encouraging new, not previously published photos; and one submission per photographer. Photos must be posted to Instagram with #OnlyinDTEVV. To learn more, including how you can participate and win, visit DowntownEvansville.com/OnlyinDTEVV #OnlyinDTEVV#DTEVV#DowntownEvansville

We truly have many cool sights in downtown Evansville. Some photo ideas that immediately come to my mind are places like the river front, the old courthouse, Haney's corner, and all of the really cool old buildings we have downtown. These are just to name a few ideas off the top of my head.

The contest will run until 11PM on Sunday May 2nd. Five finalists will then be chosen and shared to the @downtownevansvilleindiana Instagram page, by May 14th at 4PM the photo with the most likes will receive a framed print of their photo and a $100 gift card to a downtown business of the winner's choice. You can check out the full contest rules and information, here.