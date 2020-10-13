This pandemic is sucking the fun out of everything it seems. Out of an abundance of caution, the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has made the tough decision to cancel the events planned to celebrate Halloween.

In a statement on Facebook, the Downtown Evansville EID cites the increase in Covid-19 cases in the community as the reason for the cancellation of the Halloween Stroll and Trunk or Treat Car Show that were planned for downtown on October 31st. The organization says that they feel like now is not the appropriate time for them to be holding a large-scale event as they want to keep the health and safety of the community a priority.

At this time, there is no word from the city of Evansville itself regarding neighborhood trick or treating.