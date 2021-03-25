Downtown Evansville Announces 2021 Events

Unfortunately in 2020 we saw so many events get canceled, and it's left many of us wondering, when will we see events again? With the vaccines ramping up, it seems like sooner rather than later things will be getting back to some kind of normal. We can finally see the light at the end of this pandemic tunnel.

Downtown Evansville has really flourished over these last few years, and it's been so cool to work downtown and watch our downtown area grow firsthand. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District is one of the many factors that have helped downtown grow. They put on and host all kinds of fun special events in our downtown area, and they're excited to get back to events in 2021. Here's what the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District said about the upcoming events for 2021:

ANNOUNCEMENT The DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE - Economic Improvement District (EID) signature events are scheduled to return in 2021! Visit the Events tab on our page to learn more about each event. RSVP and invite your friends, too! In total, we will be organizing and hosting 60+ events for 2021. Additional smaller scale events will be announced at a later date. COVID-19 prevention measures will be in place for all events in accordance with guidelines from local and State officials. The EID will work closely with the Vanderburgh County Health Department and other entities on mitigation planning to safely execute each event. Be sure to follow us on social media for some yet-to-be announced surprises coming...

Along with that special announcement they shared several events already planned, events like the Market on Main, July 4th fireworks on the Ohio, the Wine Walk, and even a Halloween stroll and trunk or treat car show. Check out more events they have planned so you can mark your calendars below!

