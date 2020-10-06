Donut Bank Burger Fall Festival Booth is Back This Weekend

This week we'd be out enjoying all the delicious food at the Fall Festival, but unfortunately 2020 had different plans. Out of an abundance of caution the West Side Nut Club made the tough decision to call it on this year's Fall Festival. While I understand why they made the decision, I'm still a bit bummed I don't get to have some of my favorite annual treats.

The good news is many of the non profits who serve up delicious food at Fall Fest will be setting up booths and selling some of their food around the Tri-State to still help fundraise. One of my favorite items at Fall Fest is the infamous Donut Bank Burger. Okay, so I know it sounds gross, who would have ever thought to use a glazed donut as a bun? I don't know who invented it, but I want to shake their hand, because if you've never had one of these weird combinations, you're missing out. Grace and Peace Lutheran Church in Evansville serves up Donut Bank Burgers each year, and this year is no different.

This weekend you can catch them out October 9th and October 10th from 11A-6P they will be selling the famous Donut Bank Burgers at church for $6. Drive thru and walk up service is available.

