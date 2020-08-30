Did You Know There’s a Scenic Railway You Can Hop Aboard in Tell City?

They say you learn something new every day, and today is no different! Today I learned about the Ohio River Scenic Railway and it leaves from Tell City. It's a 22 mile scenic trip and you can enjoy food, and some pretty scenery. According to their website it looks like they run most weekends. I was scrolling through Facebook and saw the event for their Troy Explorer train ride to Troy Indiana, here's what the entire ride entails per the event page on Facebook:

Climb aboard our regular weekend rail excursion traveling across various segments of our 22 mile railroad. Trip Duration: 2 Hours **Meal Served on the Train | $10:

Homemade Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green Beans, Cheesecake and a Drink.** Departing from the Tell City Depot, each train provides a chance for passengers to sit back, relax, and take in the sites of the beautiful Ohio River region of Southern Indiana. Boarding Address

333 7th St Tell City, IN 47586 Be sure to arrive AT LEAST 30 minutes before departure.

How cool is that? Sounds kind of like the perfect weekend to me! If you're interested in checking out the scenic railway and interested in tickets, all of that info can be found on the Ohio Scenic Railway website, here. Now of course they are currently operating in accordance with CDC guidelines so if you decide to book a trip, be sure you follow all rules. Face masks are required as well as no contact temperature checks at the door. You can read about their guidelines here.