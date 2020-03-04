Dairy Queen Celebrates 80 Years with BOGO 80¢ Blizzards

I scream. You scream. We all scream for ice cream - especially when you can share it with a friend and get a great deal on it! Dairy Queen just announced that you can get a Blizzard Treat for just 80¢ when you buy one at regular price now through March 15th. This is some of the best news I've heard in a while considering my husband loves sweet ice cream treats and Blizzards are one of his favorites.

