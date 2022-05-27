Children’s Museum of Evansville Offering Free Admission for Families June 2nd

With a senior and sophomore in high school, my days of visiting the Children's Museum of Evansville are likely behind me until I become a grandparent (which is hopefully still many, many, MANY years away). Although it's been several years since my kids had any interest in visiting the museum, I still recall having just as much fun as they did on our many trips down there. We'd climb through the Quack Factory, bang on the drums in the music room, and send countless plastic balls through the whirlpool. If you were to say I was more excited about going there than they were, I wouldn't argue with you.

If it's been a while since you and your family stopped in, the Museum is giving you the perfect opportunity to change that by offering free admission on Thursday, June 2nd.

Children's Museum of Evansville Hosting Family Free Night

Family Free Night gives you and your kids the chance to make the same type of memories my family and I have without paying a cent of an admission fee for any of you. The event runs from 5:00 until 8:00 PM that night and gives you access to all the great exhibits CMoE has to offer, including those I mentioned that have been popular attractions since the museum opened its doors as well as a few new ones you may not have experienced before.

Children's Museum of Evansville via Facebook Children's Museum of Evansville via Facebook loading...

As noted on the flyer above, all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian age 18 or over. So, no dropping your young kids off with their 14 or 15-year-old siblings while you go out to dinner. As the flyer also notes, the last admittance will be at 7:30 PM, so be sure to get there by then if you want to take advantage of the offer.

For more information on the Children's Museum of Evansville including general admission and membership costs, visit cmoekids.org.

[Source: Children's Museum of Evansville via Facebook]

