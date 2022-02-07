I've never had it. Have you? I'm not sure why, but I have never tried chicken sausage. But my good friend Patty Millay has and came up with an tasty soup recipe where it's the star.

After just getting through an ice storm here in the tristate and bitterly cold, single digit temperatures, Patty is warming us up in our What's Cookin'? segment with this- her recipe for Creamy Chicken Sausage & Kale Soup. Here's how to make it.

But first, a fun note from Patty:

Old Bird New Tricks! I'm not sure how I feel about that label but I thought this was such a pretty dish and I wanted something warm and hearty in all this cold weather! This is SO DELISH and only took 40 minutes from start to finish!

CREAMY CHICKEN SAUSAGE & KALE SOUP RECIPE

1 stick unsalted butter

1 small onion chopped (1 1/2 cups)

3 medium garlic cloves chopped

3 Tbl Flour

8 cups low sodium chicken stock

2 cups chopped potatoes (small gold work very well)

12 oz smoked chicken sausage sliced

3 cups of small leaf kale (stems removed)

1 1/2 cup matchstick carrots

1 1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 pinch nutmeg

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

shredded Swiss cheese

Hot Sauce (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

In a heavy stock pot, cook your chicken sausage until lightly browned. Add butter, onion and garlic and sweat with sausage for 2 minutes. Add flour and stir constantly. Add 4 cups of chicken stock, stirring constantly to incorporate the roux with the stock. Add the chopped potatoes and bring to a medium simmer, cover and cook for 15 minutes. Add the carrots and cook for 5 minutes, then add the kale and cook for 5 minutes. Add the heavy whipping cream and turn the heat off while continuing to stir well.

Bowl your soup and top with Swiss cheese. Patty also uses a splash of hot sauce, but that's completely up to you.

Patty adds, "This was the most delish dish to leave my kitchen in a long time!"

And, apparently, the soup was a hit with her family. She says there were plenty of people willing to give it a taste test and the score, across the board, was an A+.

