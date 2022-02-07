Holiday World Adding A Drone And Fireworks Show This Summer

Holiday World and Splashin' Safari is adding a new feature this summer that will have you looking up at the night sky in amazement.

Throughout the years, Holiday World has added several new innovations and attractions that continue to make the theme park one of a kind. We've seen several new additions in recent years at the park that have become wildly popular. Earlier today, the park announced a new attraction that guests will be able to enjoy this summer.

Holiday World and Splashin' Safari announced a new night show called "Holidays in the Sky". According to their press release:

A swarm of 300 LED-lit drones will take to the skies over Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari every night for a new show called "Holidays in the Sky," from June 18 through July 31. The 15-minute show will celebrate Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween, and the Fourth of July and will conclude with a fireworks finale.

That's right, drones have made their way to Holiday World! This drone show will feature animated light displays up to 700 feet wide. That's HUGE! Guests of all ages will be amazed by this light spectacular. Personally, I can't wait to see it in person.

https://www.facebook.com/watch?v=2114313212062999

After a fun day at Holiday World and Splashin' Safari, you can wrap it up with this amazing light show. According to Holiday World, the show starts at 8:30 pm on days when Holiday World closes at 8:00 pm, and the show begins at 9:00 pm on nights when Holiday World closes at 9:00 pm.

This isn't the only new feature that Holiday World will be adding for the 2022 season. The park will also feature new entertainment throughout the summer with rotating acts that include a stunt dog show, magician, juggler, ventriloquist, and more.

Holiday World opens for the season on May 14 with Splashin’ Safari opening on May 19.

