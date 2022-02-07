Watch a Missouri Swan Have a Stare Down with a Missouri Coyote

This just in. Real life is different than Disney movies. Keep that fact in mind as I show you a Missouri swan that had a stare down with a Missouri coyote. Spoiler alert: it doesn't end well for the swan.

Get our free mobile app

I first saw this shared by the Kansas City Star. Note that there's nothing graphic here. Nothing at all. However, I can tell you that the swan does not win this stare down. This was shared by Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Reserve.

In case you can't see it in the comments, Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge said the following in the comments:

Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge - "Many of you have expressed interest in knowing the outcome. The trumpeter swan appeared to be injured prior to the coyote showing up. Unfortunately for the swan, the coyote won this battle."

Some of the other comments I appreciated mentioned that coyotes need to eat too and real life isn't a Disney movie. No one is rejoicing that a swan died, but as the Refuge mentioned he/she/it was injured and this was probably a relief of suffering.

If you've never been to Loess Bluffs, it's an interesting area near Mound City, Missouri.

Google Maps Satellite View Google Maps Satellite View loading...

It's another wildlife area that has plenty of bald eagles traveling through this time of year. They tend to fare better against coyotes than swans do. Too soon?

Inside Nelly's Empty St. Louis Mansion that Sold for a Million