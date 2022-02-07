The name Brandon Davis may not be familiar to you right now, but if things continue the way they are for the rising singer-songwriter, it will be.

Like many artists, Brandon had been writing songs and playing guitar since an early age. Knowing how difficult it was to break into the music business, he never really pursued it. Then, in 2019, he says he nearly lost his life after being hit head-on by a distracted driver. As life tends to do from time to time when we least expect it, that accident became a lesson in following your dreams for him.

The accident made him realize life is short and can be over without notice. He saw it as a second chance to pursue his dream of being a country music singer. Still not sure where to start, he got some assistance from his wife who suggested he start putting videos of himself singing on Tik Tok like she had seen so many other artists do. So, that's what he did.

It turned out to be the right decision.

Brandon shared video after video of himself covering songs, and before he knew it, his videos were being viewed hundreds of thousands of times. People liked what they heard. A lot. He received direct messages through his Tik Tok and Instagram accounts from people requesting to hear original songs. Today he has 1.6 million Tik Tok followers and 173,000 on Instagram.

His skyrocketing popularity has caught the eye of one of country music's biggest names — Tim McGraw, who asked Brandon to join him on the road for his summer tour which kicks off in late April.

But, before he heads out with the 1883 star, Pallet Surplus Liquidators in Evansville is bringing him to town for a very special show at their location at 950 Maxwell Avenue to raise money for It Takes a Village Canine Rescue.

The show will happen on Saturday, March 5th at 7:00 PM. General admission tickets are $25. VIP Meet & Greet Tickets are also available for $50 and will give you a chance to meet Brandon before the show starts between 6:00 and 7:00. Get yours now by hitting the button below, and check out a couple of Brandon's songs below that to get a taste of the great music you'll be in store for that night.

