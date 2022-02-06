Midwestern Guy Tells Girlfriend It’s Work Party, Then Proposes

This guy gets an A+ for a creative marriage proposal.

Get our free mobile app

A girl dreams about having the love of her life ask her to marry him, and one lucky lady got to share that moment with friends and family. You can tell she was so nervous when she walks into the backyard and sees her entire family and a few friends and has such a confused look on her face. But, as she keeps walking and sees the balloon arch and thinks she starts putting the pieces together, and then it happens.

I remember my proposal like it was yesterday, simple and sweet, and just the two of us. That's exactly what I wanted, I would be so uncomfortable if my husband had done the proposal in front of a bunch of people. That was not stopping this couple. I just love love and wish this couple all the happiness in the world. Now the real fun begins in planning the wedding.

If you are looking for some romantic places to pop the question in Missouri check out Branson. If your looking to pop the question in Illinois The Signature Room in Chicago seems to be the most romantic place, with amazing views of the city.

22 Weird And Random Smells Illinois Residents Totally Love You probably won't find any of these scents in the candle aisle.