Watch a Skydiving Romeo Propose 2000 Feet Over the Grand Canyon

When it comes to unique proposals, this one just might take the cake. A new video share shows a skydiving Romeo propose to his girlfriend thousands of feet over the Grand Canyon.

Here's the story as this guy tells it:

I am a professional skydiver and I wanted a new proposal idea and this is what I came up with , I also knew that how much of risk I'm taking to hold the ring in my mouth, aside from the risk of skydiving itself.

Watching this 4 words immediately came to mind: DON'T DROP THE RING. (Spoiler Alert: She said yes)

Along with the usual congratulations, the comments on YouTube were kind of harsh. One person criticized him for begging. I personally am a fan of begging. It's gotten me out of trouble with my wife more than once. Everyone else seemed to share my concern that he was either gonna drop or swallow the ring including when he had her put it on her finger. Scary for a jeweler.

The good news is they are now man and wife and can have this nearly mile high moment to cherish the moment when he officially popped the question...and landed safely.

Here's hoping their marriage is equally as successful as this jump.

