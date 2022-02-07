Everyone knows they're supposed to brush their teeth anywhere from 2-3 times daily right? Do you know how long you should keep your toothbrush before getting a new one?

THE GROSS TRUTH

So here's the deal, you wouldn't believe the number of people who know how many times to brush a day but not when to get a new toothbrush. Angel here and I'll make a confession before I knew I would go 6-8 months before changing mine out. If I didn't remind my own family they'd have the same one until they died LOL. I was actually shocked to find out how many people don't really know the answer to the question.

WHEN SHOULD YOU GET A NEW TOOTHBRUSH?

Your mouth is actually a pretty yucky place. It has tons of different bacteria creeping around at any given moment even if you do brush your teeth on a regular basis. According to the CDC, you should replace a manual toothbrush every three to four months. If you use your brush for much longer than that, the bristles will start to become frayed and worn, and they won't be as effective at clearing away plaque.

On the contrary, if you have been sick or someone in your household has been sick you should get rid of your toothbrush and get a new one.

SOMETHING YUCKY YOU PROBABLY DIDN'T KNOW

There are still things I am learning when it comes to my teeth and hygiene. For instance, I had no idea you probably shouldn't store your toothbrush in a closed case. It allows bacteria to grow.

GETTING INTO GOOD HABITS

Get in the habit of putting your toothbrush standing up and away from other toothbrushes if possible. Make sure to buy several extra toothbrushes and keep them in a cabinet for easy access anytime the family may need them.

WHERE KY & INDIANA RANK FOR BEST/WORST DENTAL HEALTH

I did a little research to look for the latest findings in dental health for our local states. Wallethub compared the United States for dental wellness and here's what they found.

