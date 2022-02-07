Buzzards Spotted Falling Out of the Sky In Kentucky

Birds flying around in the sky, whistling and chirping is, for most people, a beautiful part of nature. I love birds so much, I have bird feeders and bluebird houses every where.

What isn't so calming and and amazing is when they fall from the sky. It's downright frightening. You aren't going to believe this, but that's exactly what 's been happening in Lexington, Kentucky.

We recently heard stories of fish falling out of the sky in Texas. As reported by NBCDFW.com,

A photo shared by the city of Texarkana, Texas, showing a fish that fell from the sky. ... Multiple Texarkana residents on Wednesday reported finding small fish that had fallen from the sky during a storm and shared videos and images through social media.

When I looked up the reason for the fish falling out of the sky, I read that it had to fo with water spouts (tornados over water) picking them up they way tornados pick up debris. The winds of the funnel clouds throw whatever they have picked up, around the surrounding area.

You ay also remember, we also heard about Iguanas falling out of the sky in Florida. According to deseretnews.com,

Back in 2020, the Miami National Weather Service shared a post on Twitter explaining the phenomenon. “Iguanas are cold-blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s,” the post read. “They may fall from trees, but they are not dead.

Very similar to the Iguanas falling out of the sky in Florida, weather seems to be the reason for this very unusual phenomenon. The Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control posted this statement on the Facebook page.

In Florida they have falling lizard alerts when it gets cold, but here in KENTUCKY we have a…

Falling BUZZARD Alert!

We’ve had multiple calls on buzzards falling out of trees. The storm caused their wings to be iced over, preventing them from flying. A few were found stuck in the ice!

In total, we picked up 35 birds in need of a little defrosting.

Don’t worry, all of our friends made it through the storm. Once warmed up at our facility, they were released back into the wild. Buzzards are so important to the environment and we’re happy to do our part to protect them!

Lexington Animal Control defrosted 35 that were released back into the wild.

