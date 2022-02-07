Something BIG is coming!- Holiday World 2022



Earlier this morning, Holiday World and Splashin' Safari shared some exciting news on social media. They declared that "Something BIG" is indeed coming to the popular southern Indiana amusement park. But, they didn't spill all the beans right away. No, they decided to tease its legion of thrill seekers about the big announcement, which was just made at Noon.

The park started sharing clues on social media this morning at 8am and, for three consecutive hours, shared a variety of clues leading up to the big reveal.

Here's a look at the clues that were released.

So, at 8am, the park released the word LIGHT. Then, at 9am, they shared the word MUSIC. At 10am, they posted the word BLAST on social media.

Just moments ago, the park made it official!

Holiday World Holiday World loading...

Holidays in the Sky will run nightly from June 18th through July 31st. It will be a 15-minute show that will celebrate Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween and the 4th of July and will conclude with a fireworks finale. In addition to the fireworks finale, the stars of the show will be 300 LED-lit drones that will fly together in some exciting and mind-blowing patterns.

Lauren Crosby, 4th Generation Owner and Director of Entertainment and Special Events, says to anticipate the drones doing really cool things in the sky- like "rotating into a Christmas tree or a waving American flag."

Holiday World officials say this show is so original that there's not anything else like it in the world. And we're lucky to have it right here in the tristate.

Again, the show begins on Saturday, June 18th. However, Platinum Season Passholders will get a sneak preview on Friday, June 17th.

Holiday World will open its 2022 season on May 14th. Splashin' Safari will open on May 19th.

For more information about Holiday World & Splashin' Safari and the upcoming season CLICK HERE!

Get our free mobile app

Photos from The Great Cheetah Chase Race The finals of The Great Cheetah Chase Race were thrilling at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari. teams from 92.5 WBKR, 99.5 WKDQ and MY 105.3 went head-to-head in an NCAA tournament-inspired bracket aboard Cheetah Chase, the world's first launch water coaster. Here are some photos from the event!