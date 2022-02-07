A lot of movies are filmed on a set, kind of like a life-size land of makebelieve. But some of them use actual homes or hotels for filming scenes. Now, you now the chance to stay in the exact spot where some of your favorite movies were filmed.

I started looking into this after I saw the preview for the new reality competition 'The Real Dirty Dancing'

Eight celebrities fully immerse themselves in the ultimate "Dirty Dancing" experience. Set at Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge, the real location for the film's fictional Kellerman's Lodge, the stars partner up and attempt to re-create classic scenes -- including the legendary lift that cemented the film's spot in cinematic history. Throughout the event special, "Dirty Dancing's" memorable music and unforgettable fashion transport viewers back to the magical summer in 1963. The competition also features special guest judges who help decide which celebrity couples make it through and which couples are "put in a corner." In the end, one man and one woman are crowned the winning "Baby" and "Johnny," becoming "The Real Dirty Dancing" champions.

I think this kind of stuff is just so cool. I've actually researched ten really neat spots and you can find them below, along with links to find out more.

We asked listeners to tell us where they would like to stay.

'Shawshank!? Life in prison but Morgan Freeman narrates my life?...Honestly mixed emotions here.' ~ Todd Schimmell

"Castaway" Monuriki, one of the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.' ~ Jerry W. Williams

'New Mexico. (Young guns/young guns 2)' ~ Tabatha Helmick

'Scotland where Outlander is filmed.' ~ Shelly Phillips Cullum

'Carrie Bradshaw's apartment in the movie Sex in the City' ~ Mary Haynes Howell

'Casablanca. (Casablanca)' ~ Tricia Pfingston 'Beverly Hills CA……Clueless!!!!' ~Debra King

'Mama Mia! Greece?' ~ Kathleen Cope

'The Cocktail Bar in Jamaica with Tom Cruise' ~ Tiffany Moore

'Rodeo Drive, baby. Pretty Woman.' ~ Erin Kelsey

'Mackinac Island, Somewhere In Time' ~ Cindy Erwin

Indiana Shout-Outs

'Happen to live in Evansville Indiana where A league of their own was filmed.' ~ Don Pokorney

“Hickory” Indiana. Hoosiers.' ~ Laura Daugherty Thompson

