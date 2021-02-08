The season of flowers, hearts and love is upon us and if you are trying to come up with the perfect, romantic Valentine's date night, look no further. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District is hosting Valentine's carriage rides through downtown Evansville. The Downtown Economic Improvement District is working to build a downtown focused on more activity and inclusivity .

The carriage rides will not actually take place on Valentine's Day since Valentine's Day falls on a Sunday in 2021 but rather the carriage rides will be taking place Saturday afternoon, February 13, 2021. The carriage rides can accommodate two to four people and cost just $10 per group although that price does not include the online processing fees associated with Eventbrite. Riders will meet the carriage in front of the lighted red Heart of Downtown located at 212 Main Street, in front of the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana. It will likely still be cold since it is February in Indiana so you will probably want to dress appropriately with a warm coat and maybe even a hat and gloves.

The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has worked incredibly hard to bring fun, exciting and innovative additions to the city's downtown. They are currently searching for ice sculptors for a fun installment downtown. They are the same people responsible for bringing us Game Room Alley as well as a number of other wonderful, signature events that you'll only find in Evansville like Spring Small Business Saturday, Nights on Main, Wine Walks, Craft Beer Stroll and more. Keep scrolling to see more events hosted by the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District.

