Burdette Park BMX to Open for Practice May 27th

Summer is looking a little different in the Tri-State this year with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting just about everything. It's great to see that one thing is still planning on going on as scheduled and that's Burdette BMX.

According to their Facebook page, they'll be opening May 27th for practice only with racing to begin June 15th, but with COVID-19 precautions in place. Here's the statement from the Burdette BMX Facebook page:

BURDETTE PARK BMX will be OPENING WED MAY 27 for PRACTICE ONLY! Racing will begin MON JUNE 15.

Please note COVID-19 restrictions below!

Attached to their Facebook post is a graphic discussing the conditions they will be following to keep everyone safe. Here's the main points of the graphic (which is pictured below):

All riders must use their own equipment, and no loaner bikes or helmets will be available.

All riders must sign in before riding.

Spectators are encouraged to bring thier own chairs, and please limit spectators to immediate family.

Riders will space out to every other gate, allowing for a maximum of 4 people on the gate.

No stopping or standing on the track.

Not standing on starting hill

Riders must have a current USABMX membership to ride. One-day memberships will not be available. You can sign up at USABMX.com to get a membership.

Bathrooms and concessions will be open, and bathrooms will be cleaned every hour.

Everyone must practice social distancing.

Masks are encouraged.

Racing is set to begin on Monday June 15th, with a Summer Series race, and additional races will be held June 17th and June 24th. The full schedule is located at Burdetteparkbmx.com, and scheduled events are subject to change.