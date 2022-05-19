National Pizza Party Day falls on the third Friday in May, which means this year we get to celebrate on the 20th. Fortunately, we have a ton of great, locally-owned pizza restaurants in the Evansville area to do just that. But, which one is the "upper crust" when the craving strikes?

When my family and I go out of town for vacation, we often try to hit a restaurant or two the locals swear by instead of rolling into some chain restaurant we don't have here in the Tri-State, because if anyone knows the best places to eat in a certain city, it's the people who live there.

While I certainly have my favorite places here in the Tri-State to get a pizza when the mood strikes, I am just one person and your opinion may be different from mine. That's why I recently put together a list of over 55 restaurants in the area that specialize in making pizza and let you vote on your favorites. After giving you a few days to "let your voice be heard," I've tallied the votes to find the top 10 places (plus, five "honorable mentions" just outside the top 10) you say are a must-go when you must-have pizza.

Try one, or try them all. But, whichever you choose, make sure you bring an appetite and some wet naps to clean yourself up with afterward.

15 Best Pizza Restaurants in Southern Indiana When you're looking to get your pizza fix, these are the best places in the Evansville area to go according to residents.

