Friday after 5 has been where the weekend begins in Owensboro for 25 years. Now, their adding a Saturday event with Bourbon and Bands and the whole family's invited.

WHAT IS FRIDAY AFTER 5?

Everyone loves something super fun on the weekends in the summer. Friday after 5 is exactly that;

Friday After 5 is the award-winning, summer-long series of free outdoor concerts held every Friday on the eight block, stunningly beautiful Owensboro, Kentucky riverfront. The festival includes live bands, family events, food trucks and entertainment. Our signature “Toast to the Sunset” takes place right on the riverfront at every Friday After 5. There are five venues of entertainment plus a fun, kid-friendly street fair and special events.

WHO LOVES BOURBON & BANDS?

Friday after 5 gets everyone pumped why not continue the party into Saturday. Saturdays on the Still will be;

First Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. -3 p.m. Music- food trucks- vendors- a corn hole tournament with a purse- tastings- tour sign-ups- and a few other things- free fun friends and family - come for FA5 and stay for SATS- wanna play with us?

Let's talk about music. The first Saturday will kick off on June 4th. The Andy Brasher Band is going to bring the fun and festivities.

Saturday, July 2 -Stillwell and Friends is a blues artist and he is bringing with him a group of other blues artists with a variety of sounds.

Saturday, August 6-The Brat Pack straight outta Chicago. They are bringing a lot of fun and surprises to the stage.

To close out the season on Saturday, September 3- An Owensboro favorite The Velvet Bombers.

Let the summer begin! We are pumped.

