Kentucky’s Jason Koger Overcomes Tragic 2008 Accident Shares Triumph in New Book

Jason Koger is a small town Owensboro guy but he's made his name known worldwide after overcoming a tragic accident in 2008. This week he released his book telling his story.

WHO IS JASON KOGER?

Angel here and if you ask me I've known Jason Koger since we were two teenage kids getting into mischief and hanging out at field parties together (probably not supposed to mention that LOL). He's a down-to-earth kind of guy. The kind that you know you can call up at the drop of a hat and he'll be right there if you need him.

Most around these parts know Jason from an incident that changed his life in 2008;

Jason is well known for his survival story after being electrocuted in 2008 while riding an ATV on his family's property. Jason had to have both hands amputated in order to save his life and since he was able he has been telling his story of a major comeback and how he is using it to encourage others.

Most would have given up when faced with this type of circumstance. Not Jason, instead he made a life-changing decision to take the high road and fulfill the true purpose given to him by the good Lord above.

Jason says;

Once my accident happened in 2008, I made up my mind to overcome things that have happened in my life that seems like a dream. I was told in the hospital that I would be there for months and 12 days later I was home. I had to start learning how to do everything again like feeding myself, dressing, and learning how to live my life as a bilateral arm amputee. Early on I was thinking "why me" and God said "why not you." Somebody told me God doesn’t sentence us to pain and trials but instead, he trusts us with them. That made me want to turn my story into a story that shows others that God gives us the strength to overcome the hardest things once we believe in him.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8EmzRAx_aBM

WHAT HAPPENED NEXT?

Jason became the first in the world with two bionic hands and he got really good at using them which got him quite the media attention. Once he was in front of the television or on the radio he says "I just shared my story from my heart." The obstacles I went through were not easy but I did it. Obviously having bionic hands started the opportunities but my attitude is what kept it going.

Jason also appeared on Hawaii 5-0, Apple's 30th-anniversary commercial, Manifesto, Skull Bound TV, Addicted to the Outdoors, Dr. Gupta, CNN, Dirt Road Outdoors, Free State of Jones, and many other TV appearances. He has also appeared in written articles across the country. Jason has received the American Red Cross hero of the year and role model of the year awards.

DECIDING TO WRITE A BOOK

After the accident and his success story, Jason found a lot of people telling him to write a book and he wasn't so sure about it;

About 4 years ago I was still hearing people say that and finally started to think seriously about writing it so I started talking to people about the process and decided that I would write a book when I had time but the time never came.

Wouldn't you know it just as the wheels started to turn COVID hit. Jason says he witnessed so many struggling during this time and he felt this was his time to share his story of triumph after a horrific tragedy.

WHY SHOULD PEOPLE READ JASON'S BOOK?

I asked Jason why do you think people need to read his story and here's what he told me;

The book is not about how I lost my hands as much as it is how the accident helped me overcome. I truly believe God has prepared me for the path I'm on since Day One. If I can change one life for the better then this book has done its job. It is definitely not a book of "look at Jason" but instead a story of faith. I know life is hard and I tried to capture that but my main goal for the book is to show how great God is and to be a resource to help others in several ways.

Isaiah 12:2 says Surely God is my salvation; I will trust and not be afraid. The Lord, the Lord, is my strength and my song; he has become my salvation.

We are so absolutely thankful for Jason's faith and inspiration. We can't wait to read the book.

HERE'S HOW TO ORDER JASON'S BOOK

