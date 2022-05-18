Paws 4 Jonah and the Roach family are raising money for Little Angels Service Dogs so their son Jonah will gain a better quality of life with more independence. The family is hoping to raise $38,000 to help with the costs to obtain and train a service dog for this sweet boy.

Johah Roach is Diagnosed with Epilepsy

Ashley Roach is Jonah's mom. She's sharing more about Jonah and his devastating diagnosis. "Jonah was diagnosed with Epilepsy in 2018. Since then, he has also been diagnosed with Apraxia of Speech, other developmental delays, and some anxiety. We have an amazing team of doctors and therapists that help us along our journey."

How a Service Dog Will Impact Jonah's Life

"A service dog will help Jonah gain some independence and a better quality of life. Some places or events are a little overwhelming for Jonah sometimes causing seizures. Stuff as simple as school or even a trip to the grocery store can cause them. He averages about 2 seizures per month. He’s had them while sleeping, playing, eating, taking a bath, riding in the car - he’s had them at school. He’s had seizures where he just shakes, some absent seizures, and a handful of seizures where he would quit breathing. A service dog will alert us to a seizure, retrieve his medications, and keep him calm using pressure therapy.", Ashley shared

Jonah Being in the Right Place at the Right Time

What could have been tragic, turned into a blessing for the Roach family when they met a therapy dog trainer.

Ashley shared what happened on that day, "At first I was skeptical of how a service dog would help… until we were at an event, Jonah got overwhelmed and went into seizures. We thought he was stable enough to get to the car and tried making our way home. On the way to the car, another seizure happened and we stopped - luckily close to a paramedic setup. While they were checking him out, a lady that we had talked to earlier that day walked up. She was at the event training a therapy dog. She asked if she could lay the dog on Jonah - we said sure thinking it may make him happy and help him come around. She carefully laid the dog on Jonah and in no time, he was smiling and hugging this pup - then we thought it just may be worth it!"

What Does Jonah's Outlook Look Like

"His doctors have done many tests and believe that he has quite a bit going on and is unlikely to outgrow epilepsy. He has gone through medications that have made him sick to the point of missing a dose because he couldn’t keep it down. Medication changes also come when he grows as his weight changes." Ashley added

She went on to add, "We have family, friends, doctors, therapists, and teachers supporting us on our adventure… we couldn’t be more blessed!"

We wish you the best of luck and more independence for your son. - Parents of a Teen with Epilepsy

Good luck in making this wonderful thing happen for him. - Anonymous

Paws for Jonah Fundraiser

There's a very important fundraiser happening on Saturday, May 21st, 2022 from 2 PM until 4 PM. Come by Simply Therapy for a silent auction (check out some of the auction items below), Hello Pop will be serving up Ice Pops, Lemon Shake-Ups & Gourmet Popcorn, and Balloon Twisters will be on hand twisting up balloon animals for the children. Decorations will be provided by Balloon World. A K-9 unit will be on hand with a demonstration too!

Simply Therapy

1512 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY 42301

Little Angels Service Dogs

Little Angels is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that trains assistance dogs for disabled individuals throughout the US and internationally. We are dedicated to providing the highest quality dogs to assist in the daily lives of our recipients.

Paws for Jonah Auction Items

4 pack of Malco movie tickets!!! Plus a few extra goodies.

The Best Pizza in Town Basket! This has gift cards to Peezos, The Oven, Pizza by the Guy, & 54 Pizza Express!! Complete with plates, napkins, and cups! Pizza Party in a basket. Thank you The Classic Fur LLC!

Fidgets are in! We have a basket full of a variety of fidgets, PLUS a kids-size weighted blanket!

We have an adorable necklace and a Gift Certificate from Peacocks and Pearls!

Roach Family/RompFest Roach Family/RompFest loading...

We have a basket with a 30-minute massage from Spirit Spa! Paired with a candle and a Buff City Soap bar.

Par 3 Indoor Golf donated gift certificates! We paired these with a few golf balls and a baseball hat!

A gift certificate from Balloon World and a certificate for an 8-inch cake from Becca Bakes.

Check out this set donated by Shelley & Friends!! It’s made from scuba gear material! Pretty neat right?!? This is up for grabs at our silent auction paired with a beautiful bracelet set from Jackie Blue Handmade!!

We have all kinds of ice cream toppings to help your family make the best ice cream sundaes! Ghirardelli toppings, nuts, candy, and even the bowls!

One basket has a gift certificate for a KIDS CLASS at Joy's cooking Classes and more! We have it paired up with a cookbook from Moonlite, a cute apron, & a couple of cooking accessories!

A fire pit with a s’mores kit!

These are just some of the amazing auction items that are up for grabs!

Paws for Jonah Shirts

Shirt orders will be taken through Sunday, May 22nd, 2020, and the final order will be placed on Monday, May 23rd.

The shirts are $15 each - we can take cash/check (please make out to Ashley Roach) / Venmo & PayPal (both are @Paws4Jonah - you will see a picture of the shirt on these accounts). They can also ship out of town for $5.

*** Orders can be placed on this original post, through FB messenger, or by email - Paws4Jonah@gmail.com ***

Mary Otterson Roach

Glad the news is getting out for Jonah! He needs help. Wish some companies would get together and sponsor Jonah’s service dog for him. It would be a great help.

Pamela White

Go, Jonah!!! Aunt Pam is praying that you meet your goal and get your service dog. Don't give up!!

Let's help to make Jonah's dream a reality!