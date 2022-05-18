Why You Shouldn’t Wake A Dog If It’s Having A Bad Dream

Have you ever heard your pup whine or whimper in their sleep? Have you noticed signs they may be having a bad dream? Here's why you don't want to wake them up.

EVEN DOGS HAVE SLEEP CYCLES

Did you know that dogs have sleep cycles very similar to people? The difference is they have about 20 different cycles compared to a human who has 4-5 different cycles. A dog requires more sleep for the energy they use throughout the day.

According to an article in pumpkin.com here is an example of a pup's sleep cycle;

Dogs have short sleep cycles lasting only 45 minutes at a time. During that time, they will cycle through REM and non-REM sleep twice, spending about six minutes in the REM or dream stage. Our sleep cycles last 70-120 minutes and we'll cycle through REM and non-REM stages several times.

WHY YOU SHOULDN'T WAKE YOUR PUP IF IT'S DREAMING

If you have a dog you have probably experienced them twitching or barking in their sleep. Sometimes it's cute and other times it's downright alarming. The other night my doodle, Layla, was having the worst dream ever, or at least it seemed. I wanted to wake her up but then remembered a friend told me it was a bad idea.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

So I decided to find out why. An article in Bark Spot.com says;

Besides disrupting your dog’s REM sleep, waking them up also poses a safety risk. Abruptly being pulled from a dream state back into reality can cause serious disorientation. It could take several seconds for your dog to realize they’re suddenly awake, and it’s impossible to predict how they’ll react.

Think about a time when you've been jarred awake by someone and how you felt. I am sure your dog probably feels the same way. If you have to wake your pup gently rub their side or hip to let them know you are present. This will help them acclimate themselves to their surroundings.

WHERE'S A WAY TO PREDICT HOW YOUR DOG IS FEELING WHILE THEY SLEEP

We have two doodles in our house. They are as opposite in personality as they are in color (one brown and one white). Layla loves to sleep like a frog, while Lily sleeps on her back with her legs straight in the air or on her side. I had no idea these positions had names and meanings.

YOUTUBE YOUTUBE loading...

YOUTUBE YOUTUBE loading...

YOUTUBE YOUTUBE loading...

YOUTUBE YOUTUBE loading...

YOUTUBE YOUTUBE loading...

YOUTUBE YOUTUBE loading...

YOUTUBE YOUTUBE loading...

YOUTUBE YOUTUBE loading...

How does your pup sleep?

Tri-State Families Celebrate National Dog Day With Photos of Their Pups Today is National Dog Day all over the world and we're all coming together to pay tribute to those furry four-legged (or three-legged) friends we call family.