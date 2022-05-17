Historic Newburgh Warns Indiana Residents of New ‘Berry Bad’ Scam

Between people stealing our identities online, Amazon scams, and everything else that we have to worry about these days, Historic Newburgh Inc. has an ongoing scam to deal with.

canva canva loading...

History Repeating in Historic Newburgh

Could this be the same person or people that attempted to scam folks around Christmas? Is it the same person that scammed people into thinking that they had purchased Ghost Walk tickets, but instead, took their money through PayPal, and had nothing to do with Historic Newburgh?

The scam sure sounds about the same. Someone is trying to sell wristbands for the Strawberry Social, but they are not sold in advance. They are pulling the same scam with booth rentals, too.

CANVA / AMAZON CANVA / AMAZON loading...

Sunday, May 29, 2022, Noon-4:00 PM

Message From Historic Newburgh Regarding New Scam

IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ: We hate that we have to make this post again this year...

It has been brought to our attention that scammers are once again attempting to sell booths for the Newburgh Farmers Market and the Strawberry Social. We have also caught people on our posts trying to sell wristbands for the Strawberry Social. We monitor comments on our social media pages and delete/ban comments from users who are trying to scam people or make fraudulent claims. If something seems like it could be a scam, it probably is. Please report it to Facebook. We will never ask you to "PM us" or send money to a personal PayPal account. Please message our page directly if you have questions about being a vendor at any of our events. Wristbands for the Strawberry Social are not for sale in advance. They can only be purchased at the event. Do not try to purchase them online from an individual.

If you have questions, please send a message to us on here or email director@historicnewburgh.org

Get our free mobile app

Even Strawberry Shortcake Has An Enemy

When I think about someone scamming the nice people in the Tri-State who are just trying to set up a booth at the Strawberry Social, it reminded me of the Purple Pieman.

Behind The Scenes: The New Nonprofit 'The Hope Gallery Newburgh' The Hope Gallery gives young adults with developmental disabilities vocational training through a unique boutique for happy, funky, cool people. The Gallery celebrates their talents by consigning handmade goods, jewelry & art. 512 W Main Street (next to Crickets) THE HOPE GALLERY NEWBURGH on Facebook