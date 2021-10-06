Historic Newburgh Inc. Hosting New Family Friendly Halloween Illuminations Event
If you're like me, and you prefer Casper the Friendly Ghost, to scary goblins and haunted trails, then you will be happy to hear about this new event in Newburgh.
Our friends with Historic Newburgh, Inc. are always finding ways to bring the community together and raise money for Downtown Newburgh. This time, they have an all-new way to enjoy Halloween with your family.
Newburgh's Halloween Illuminations is coming up Tuesday, October 12, Wednesday, October 13, and Thursday, October 14, 2021.
You can enjoy the evening sites of the Downtown Newburgh area, walk along the Rivertown Trail from the Gene Aurand Trailhead to the Ohio River and back. This will double as exercise and family bonding.
Notice the word haunted has not been mentioned. That's because there will be friendly ghosts along the walk. The trail and the woods will be Illuminated with carved pumpkins and spooky lights. Tickets are on sale now through Eventbright or by clicking HERE.
- Tickets are $5 per person
- OR you can purchase a family 5-pack of tickets for $20
- Children 3 and under who are in a stroller do not need a ticket
- Halloween Illuminations will be open nightly October 12-14 from 6 pm to 9 pm
- This event is rain or shine
- Tickets must be used from 6 pm to 9 pm for your ticketed date
- No refunds or rescheduling