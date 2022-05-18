Registration Open for the 2022 Colon Screening for Life 5K in Downtown Evansville

It's the procedure no one wants to talk or even think about, but it's one we all need because it could save our lives, an annual colon screening. Just reading those two words likely conjures up images in your mind you wish it didn't, but deep down you know getting one is important. Colon Screening for Life, Inc., is an Evansville-based, non-profit 501c (3) organization dedicated to sharing the importance of this potentially life-saving procedure while also attempting to shake the stigma surrounding it. As a non-profit organization, it relies on donations from local businesses and individuals to continue that mission. You can help support the cause by registering for the annual Colon Screening for Life 5K in downtown Evansville.

Why Annual Colon Screenings are Important

According to Colon Screening for Life (CSL), "colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States" and the second leading cancer killer. However, annual screenings can often detect "precancerous polyps—abnormal growths in the colon or rectum—so they can be removed before turning into cancer." CSL goes on to say, "screening also helps find colorectal cancer at an early stage, when treatment often leads to a cure."

The U.S. Preventative Task Force recommends individuals begin getting regular screenings starting at age 45, or earlier if they have a family history of colorectal cancer. Of course, you should always talk with your doctor before scheduling any type of procedure.

As mentioned earlier, even if you've not yet had a colon screening, your mind has likely conjured up some wild visions of how the procedure goes based on stories you've been told from people who have had one. Take a look at this video from DHR Health in Texas to learn more about how the procedure is actually performed, and how you should prepare for it once you have it scheduled.

Register for the 2022 Colon Screening for Life 5K in Downtown Evansville

This year's run/walk will take place at Old National Bank in downtown Evansville on Saturday, June 11th. The event will feature both a 5K for runners and walkers and a 1-mile walk for anyone over the age of 5.

Registration is $25 per person until June 6th at 12:00 AM when the fee increases to $30.00 per person. However, 20% discounts are available for the following individuals and groups:

Seniors age 55 and over

Veterans, active or retired

Fireman and Police Officers

Corporate teams of 20 or more

The organization is also offering a fourth registration for free when you purchase three. You must register all on the same registration form in order to receive the discount, and only one discount can be used per registration.

Registration can be done on the day of the race or in advance here.

