Watch Out For This Baby Formula Scam In Indiana
It's no secret that there is a baby formula shortage, and it was only a matter of time before scammers began to take advantage of it.
Parents all over have been searching frantically to find formulas for their babies. It all started back in February when there was a widespread recall of Similac formula. Since that recall, a formula shortage has occurred as the demand for the remainder of the brands has increased.
Struggling To Find Formula?
If you're a parent have been struggling to find formula for your infant, you're far from alone. One of our employees on our sister station is currently struggling with finding formula for her seven-month-old. She recently shared a few tips on getting formula for your child. You can find those by clicking here.
However, one thing that you need to be on the lookout for is baby formula scammers. The Better Business Bureau is now warning people of a new scam that is making the rounds. And yes, this scam involves the one thing that parents are desperate to find...baby formula.
Be On The Lookout For This Baby Formula Scam In Indiana
The baby formula shortage has led to parents finding new ways to find the item that is nearly impossible to find. More parents are looking online to purchase baby formula, and it could be leading to them falling victim to online baby formula scams. According to the Better Business Bureau, this is what you need to be on the lookout for:
An ad, post, or social media group posts they have baby formula available. The buyer contacts the seller via chat or direct message, showing photos of the cans available. The buyer makes a payment through a peer-to-peer platform such as PayPal (a BBB Accredited Business) or Venmo (a BBB Accredited Business), but the formula never arrives.
Signs of a Potential Online Scam:
The Better Business Bureau also offers parents a few signs of a scam to look out for before purchasing formula (or anything) online.
Positive reviews on the website that have been copied from honest sites or created by scammers. Be aware, some review websites claim to be independent but are funded by scammers. Check BBB.org.
No indication of a brick-and-mortar address or the address shows on a Google map as a parking lot, residence, or unrelated business than what is listed on the website.
Misspellings, grammatical errors, or other descriptive language that is inconsistent with the product.
The seller advertises on a social media site and is communicative until the payment is made. Once the payment clears, they are unreachable.
It's always wise to double-check before you purchase. The Better Business Bureau recommends you search for the company you are thinking about buying from on their website first. For more tips and information on this baby formula scam, visit the Better Business Bureau's website by clicking here.