Watch Out For This Baby Formula Scam In Indiana

It's no secret that there is a baby formula shortage, and it was only a matter of time before scammers began to take advantage of it.

Parents all over have been searching frantically to find formulas for their babies. It all started back in February when there was a widespread recall of Similac formula. Since that recall, a formula shortage has occurred as the demand for the remainder of the brands has increased.

Struggling To Find Formula?

If you're a parent have been struggling to find formula for your infant, you're far from alone. One of our employees on our sister station is currently struggling with finding formula for her seven-month-old. She recently shared a few tips on getting formula for your child. You can find those by clicking here.

Turnbull Government Intervenes Over Growing Baby Formula Shortage Getty Images loading...

However, one thing that you need to be on the lookout for is baby formula scammers. The Better Business Bureau is now warning people of a new scam that is making the rounds. And yes, this scam involves the one thing that parents are desperate to find...baby formula.

Get our free mobile app

Be On The Lookout For This Baby Formula Scam In Indiana

The baby formula shortage has led to parents finding new ways to find the item that is nearly impossible to find. More parents are looking online to purchase baby formula, and it could be leading to them falling victim to online baby formula scams. According to the Better Business Bureau, this is what you need to be on the lookout for:

An ad, post, or social media group posts they have baby formula available. The buyer contacts the seller via chat or direct message, showing photos of the cans available. The buyer makes a payment through a peer-to-peer platform such as PayPal (a BBB Accredited Business) or Venmo (a BBB Accredited Business), but the formula never arrives.

Signs of a Potential Online Scam:

The Better Business Bureau also offers parents a few signs of a scam to look out for before purchasing formula (or anything) online.

Positive reviews on the website that have been copied from honest sites or created by scammers. Be aware, some review websites claim to be independent but are funded by scammers. Check BBB.org.



No indication of a brick-and-mortar address or the address shows on a Google map as a parking lot, residence, or unrelated business than what is listed on the website.



Misspellings, grammatical errors, or other descriptive language that is inconsistent with the product.

The seller advertises on a social media site and is communicative until the payment is made. Once the payment clears, they are unreachable.

Baby Formula Is Latest Product To Suffer Shortages Due Pandemic Induced Supply Chain Issues Getty Images loading...

It's always wise to double-check before you purchase. The Better Business Bureau recommends you search for the company you are thinking about buying from on their website first. For more tips and information on this baby formula scam, visit the Better Business Bureau's website by clicking here.

Newburgh Baby’s Array of Facial Expressions Will Crack You Up! Whenever I see little Miss Alanah Meier's photos come up in my Facebook newsfeed, I can't help but smile. Her array of facial expressions is quite extensive, to say the least. Her mom Kim told me that post colic phase, she's the happiest baby ever.

I think my favorite part of her expressions are her eyes and eyebrows. She looks at you like, "Seriously, what are you doing?" Work it, girl! At this rate, I wouldn't be surprised if she showed up meme or a baby model sometime soon.

Family photos are provided by JD Stark Photography in Evansville.



30 Vintage Baby Names You Don't Hear Anymore Being named after a parent, grandparent or even a great-grandparent was an honor. The question is whether these names will ever make a comeback or will they be distinguished after this generation? Here's a list of practically extinct baby names.