Massive Candy Recall Involving Dangerous Shards of Metal Issued For KY, IN and IL

Just in time for summer sports and outdoor concession stands, the FDA has issued a huge recall for some of our favorite candy brands.

For our family, this would cause crazy disappointment because my kids don't like chocolate. Fruit-flavored candies are their go-to. But right now, putting your hand into a bag of your favorite fruit-flavored candy gummies could get you much more than you paid for. It could get you a piece of metal.

Reason for May 2022 FDA candy recall

According to a press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), three brands of gummies are being recalled,

...due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.

This recall affects the entire county.

Gummie candy brands that are affected by the recall

Gummie candy recall item numbers, UPC codes, and other info from the FDA

Check to see if the packages of candy in your cupboard are involved in the recall.

Item NumberPicturesDescriptionUPCCode (first 3 digits)
10188298See image belowSTARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz10022000253092136, 139, 140
10195414
10220867		See image belowSTARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz10022000253818
00022000284648
10188301See image belowSTARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz10022000253122134,135, 137-142
10195413
10220796
10195750		See image belowSTARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz10022000253801
00022000284617
10022000259384		134,135, 137-142
10220865See image belowSTARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz00022000284624135, 138, 139
10222236
10136761
10222238		See image belowLIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz10022000285277
10019000083422
10022000285291		136, 139
10081699
10195012		See image belowLIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz10019000083446
10022000244502		136 – 138, 140, 147, 149 - 152
10195000
10195014
10095001		See image belowLIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g10022000242058
10022000244533
00019000170491		132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201
10224068
10228324
10229828		See image belowSKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz10022000285956
00022000286727
10022000287363		139 - 218
10229823
10230187		See image belowSKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz10022000287325
00022000287434		139 - 218
10224070
10228325
10229830		See image belowSKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz10022000285970
00022000286734
10022000287387		138 - 218
10229825
10230290		See image belowSKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz10022000287349
00022000287441		138 - 218
10240169
10242246
10240168		See image belowSKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz10022000289749
00022000291073
00022000289735		204 - 218

What to do if you have a bag of the recalled gummies

The FDA had received reports but is not aware of any illnesses to date.  The Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC is working with retailers to pull the recalled products from store shelves, ASAP.

If you think you've purchased a recalled package of gummies, you should throw it away and do not eat it.

Get more information by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by clicking,  HERE.

