Massive Candy Recall Involving Dangerous Shards of Metal Issued For KY, IN and IL
Just in time for summer sports and outdoor concession stands, the FDA has issued a huge recall for some of our favorite candy brands.
For our family, this would cause crazy disappointment because my kids don't like chocolate. Fruit-flavored candies are their go-to. But right now, putting your hand into a bag of your favorite fruit-flavored candy gummies could get you much more than you paid for. It could get you a piece of metal.
Reason for May 2022 FDA candy recall
According to a press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), three brands of gummies are being recalled,
...due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.
This recall affects the entire county.
Gummie candy brands that are affected by the recall
Gummie candy recall item numbers, UPC codes, and other info from the FDA
Check to see if the packages of candy in your cupboard are involved in the recall.
|Item Number
|Pictures
|Description
|UPC
|Code (first 3 digits)
|10188298
|See image below
|STARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz
|10022000253092
|136, 139, 140
|10195414
10220867
|See image below
|STARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz
|10022000253818
00022000284648
|10188301
|See image below
|STARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz
|10022000253122
|134,135, 137-142
|10195413
10220796
10195750
|See image below
|STARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz
|10022000253801
00022000284617
10022000259384
|134,135, 137-142
|10220865
|See image below
|STARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz
|00022000284624
|135, 138, 139
|10222236
10136761
10222238
|See image below
|LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz
|10022000285277
10019000083422
10022000285291
|136, 139
|10081699
10195012
|See image below
|LIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz
|10019000083446
10022000244502
|136 – 138, 140, 147, 149 - 152
|10195000
10195014
10095001
|See image below
|LIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g
|10022000242058
10022000244533
00019000170491
|132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201
|10224068
10228324
10229828
|See image below
|SKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz
|10022000285956
00022000286727
10022000287363
|139 - 218
|10229823
10230187
|See image below
|SKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz
|10022000287325
00022000287434
|139 - 218
|10224070
10228325
10229830
|See image below
|SKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz
|10022000285970
00022000286734
10022000287387
|138 - 218
|10229825
10230290
|See image below
|SKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz
|10022000287349
00022000287441
|138 - 218
|10240169
10242246
10240168
|See image below
|SKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz
|10022000289749
00022000291073
00022000289735
|204 - 218
What to do if you have a bag of the recalled gummies
The FDA had received reports but is not aware of any illnesses to date. The Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC is working with retailers to pull the recalled products from store shelves, ASAP.
If you think you've purchased a recalled package of gummies, you should throw it away and do not eat it.
Get more information by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by clicking, HERE.
Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked:
50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist