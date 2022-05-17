You won't have to wait until Throwback Thursday to get one of your favorite hot treats from Taco Bell's past menu. We have found the secret that can put a Mexican Pizza in your belly today.

What Happened To The Mexican Pizza?

Taco Bell introduced the world to Mexican Pizza back in the 80s. The fan favorite blipped from the menu in 2020, and fans were not happy about it.

Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Commercial 1988

Much like the puffy shoulder dress the woman is wearing in this classic commercial, the Mexican Pizza is back in style.

Get our free mobile app

Don't Call It A Comeback

Well, technically it is a comeback, but only after an online petition from Taco Bell superfan, Krish Jagirdar, Taco Bell responded to his Change.org plea.

change.org change.org loading...

Get Early Access To Taco Bell's Taco Pizza

Taco Bell will officially add the Mexican Pizza back on the menu Thursday, May 19, 2022. But, we found out a way to get your hands on one before Thursday.

TACO BELL APP TACO BELL APP loading...

Download the Taco Bell App

TACO BELL APP TACO BELL APP loading...

Once you log in and join rewards, you can select your favorite Taco Bell location. Then click on MY REWARDS and you'll see how to order your Mexican Pizza 5/17/22-5/18/22

TACO BELL APP TACO BELL APP loading...

FINE PRINT:

**Early Access is only available from May 17th- May 18th only via the Taco Bell mobile app for instore/drive-thru pickup orders, at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations, while supplies last. Not available with a web pay-ahead, pickup order or delivery order. Must be a registered user in the Taco Bell app in order to redeem. No limit on the number of times the challenge can be completed during promotional period. Non-transferable and cannot be combined with any other offer. Substitutions, upgrades or add-ons may incur additional charges. Check your local Taco Bell store for availability. No cash value. Additional terms and conditions apply.