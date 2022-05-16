The Nashville Zoo posted this awesome announcement on their Facebook page.

CUTE ALERT! A brand-new Zoo baby, from a species you’ve probably never heard of, is now visible at our veterinary center. On April 29, we welcomed the very FIRST spotted fanaloka to be born in the United States. Fanaloka are a lesser-known small carnivore native to Madagascar. The male pup’s parents recently arrived at the Zoo and will be living behind the scenes. The three are the only known fanaloka to live at an AZA facility in the US. We are honored to have them here and to help conserve this vulnerable species.

I can't get enough of this adorable face. The little pup looks like a mix of a cat, dog, opossum, and raccoon. Just the sweetest little thing, you just want to snuggle.

According to People, the staff will be hand-rearing the little guy in a neonatal area to ensure his chances of survival. His parents are also being kept close by.

The Nashville Zoo will be breeding the Fanalokas as part of a conservation effort.

Are Fanalokas endangered?

IUCN.org explains,

Spotted fanaloka (Fossa fossana) has been uplisted from Near Threatened to Vulnerable. Endemic to Madagascar, this is a nocturnal species, which is restricted to primary forest areas. It is threatened by deforestation of cultivated land, and by forest degradation through selective logging and charcoal production.

Who is the closest relative to the Fanaloka related and what do they eat?

I've already made my predictions for relatives, but obviously, they are nowhere near close to their actual relatives. Fox 10 Phoenix found the answer to that and heat they typically eat once they are full grown.

Fanalokas are related to mongooses and are listed as a "vulnerable" species by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature because of deforestation and hunting. They’re the second-largest predator in Madagascar and eat small mammals, reptiles, aquatic animals, bird eggs, and insects.

