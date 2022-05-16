School is out this week. Do you know what your kids are doing for the summer? The Owensboro Family YMCA has planned lots of fun for all ages and you're invited.

ALL ABOUT THE OWENSBORO FAMILY YMCA

If you live in Owensboro hopefully you've made your way over to the Owensboro Family YMCA to experience all the wonderful things happening. The mission of the Y is very simple but awesome;

Our mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs and services that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. For nearly 160 years, the Y has listened and responded to needs in communities around the country. In 10,000 neighborhoods across the nation, we have created beneficial opportunities and programs that serve everyone.

The Owensboro Y is working very hard to implement programming that serves a wide variety of ages. In the summers it is an obvious choice to program for youth while they are out on a break. The programs focus on nurturing the potential of each young person right here in our community.

YMCA SUMMER PROGRAMS

Here are the programs available this summer through the Owensboro Family YMCA. These programs do have registration deadlines and fees.

Keep up with all that is going on at the Owensboro Family YMCA through their website or their Facebook page.

ANGEL'S PERSONAL YMCA TESTIMONY

Angel here and I have been a member of the YMCA since I was 7 years old. It has been one of the most consistent places in my life. Since moving back to Owensboro in 1993 I have loved visiting and being a part of our Owensboro Y. It was the first place I got a job and now I am a part of the Board of Directors. I continue to see the staff strive for excellence in programming and all they do for those who come through the doors. I'm so happy to see awesome youth programming happening this summer!

