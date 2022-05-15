Sharing 70 Photos From Owensboro’s 2022 Bar-B-Q Block Party

There was no shortage of activities or BBQ at the Bar-B-Q Block Party in Downtown Owensboro. Family & friends came out for the fun two-day event, which featured live music, a carnival for the children, vendors, and delicious food. Here's a look back at the sights and sounds of the 2022 event.

Another Bar-B-Q Party/Festival is in the books! It was a special day in Downtown Owensboro on Saturday. There were dozens of fun things to do with children, teams were cooking up some great BBQ, and the sounds of live music filled the air. It turned out to be a very hot day, but it didn't stop people from enjoying all that the party had to offer. I went down to the riverfront on Friday night to grab a sandwich and watched some music in front of the Convention Center. On Saturday, I got there early to broadcast live on WBKR. It was my 25th year covering the festival, and it was a blast!

WBKR had a booth where we gave away four pairs of Luke Combs tickets. We had hundreds of people stop by to win tickets to his sold-out show at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. He's performing Friday, October 21st, and Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. It was great to see so many happy faces all in one place.

We even got to hang out with world championship eater Joey Chestnut. Fans were able to take photos and get an autograph. In the interview with me below, he talks about his return to the festival and what it means to him. He also shared his excitement about the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest coming in July.

Take a listen!

And now, it's time to look back at the 2022 BBQ Festival/Party.