Annual Ride for 911 Gives Hope Set for June 18th on Evansville’s East Side

Now that winter's chill is in the rearview and spring is transitioning into summer in the Tri-State, the time motorcycle owners have been waiting for is finally here. The time they can take the cover off their bike, fire up the engine, and rumble their way all around the area with the wind and sun on their face. Most owners don't need a reason to ride. A nice day outside is usually the only excuse they need. However, supporting a great cause while doing what you love is as good of a reason as any.

2022 Ride for 911 Gives Hope Set for June 18th

After taking the last couple of years off due to the pandemic, the annual Ride for 911 Gives Hope returns on Saturday, June 18th. The ride will begin and end at Bud's Harley Davidson on the corner of Green River Road and Morgan Avenue with registration scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and the first bike out scheduled for 10:00 AM.

The cost to participate in the ride is $15 and $25 for couples. All proceeds from the event will go directly to 911 Gives Hope, the Evansville-based charity comprised of local first responders. Some of the funds that day will be used to help maintain Mickey's Kingdom, the playground on the Evansville riverfront next to the Evansville Museum named after Mickey Phernetton, the inspiration behind the founding of the organization and the daughter of founding member, former Evansville Police Sergeant, Pat Phernetton who was diagnosed with a condition called Prater-Willi Syndrome. A rare condition usually diagnosed in infancy where those affected do not feel satisfied after eating a meal which can lead to life-threatening obesity and other serious complications without intervention. A majority of the funds will be distributed to other charities in the area that work with children.

Proceeds from Guns & Hoses to Be Distributed on June 18th

The Ride will also include the distribution of funds from the organization's biggest annual fundraiser, Guns & Hoses, which took place in front of roughly 7,800 people at Ford Center on April 9th. Representatives from the various organizations will be on hand at Bud's to receive their checks.

To register for this year's ride, visit Bud's Harley Davidson at 4700 East Morgan Avenue in Evansville.

[Source: 911 Gives Hope on Facebook]