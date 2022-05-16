Daviess County Public Schools released their locations and schedule for the Summer Outreach Feeding Program. Every single day this summer anyone 18 & under can eat FREE!

WHAT IS THE SUMMER FEEDING PROGRAM?

The Summer Food Service Program is a federally-funded, state-administered program. SFSP reimburses program operators who serve free healthy meals and snacks to children and teens in low-income areas.

DCPS food services staff members rise before dawn every weekday throughout the summer to begin preparing breakfasts, lunches and snacks to be delivered to sites around the county. The free meals are available to all children and youth age 18 and younger. The program is not limited to DCPS students.

We are so fortunate to have the amazing food services staff here in our community that wants to make sure our kids are fed when they are on summer break.

TIMES AND LOCATIONS FOR SUMMER FEEDING PROGRAM

The program will begin Friday, May 20, and continue every weekday throughout the summer through Aug. 5. Meals will not be served on Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day) or Monday, July 4 (Independence Day).

CURBSIDE MEAL SITES

(Children must be present and meals must be consumed on-site)

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. – Sorgho Elementary School, 5390 Kentucky 56

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. – Country Heights Elementary School, 4961 Kentucky 54

MOBILE DELIVERY ROUTES

10:55 to 11:10 a.m. – Chuck Gray Apartments, 650 Chuck Gray Court

11:15 to 11:30 a.m. – Towne Square Apartments, 4825 Towne Square Court

11:30 to 11:45 a.m. – Riverbend Pointe Mobile Home Park, 501 Office Lane

11:45 a.m. to noon – Riverbend Pointe Mobile Home Park, 6965 Jamie Lane

11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. – Town and Country Mobile Home Park, 418 Reid Road

Noon to 12:15 p.m. – Riverbend Pointe Mobile Home Park, 6703 Leslie Lane

12:15 to 12:30 p.m. – Woodlawn Mobile Home Park, 6845 Highway 2830

12:30 to 12:45 p.m. – Eastwood Mobile Home Park, 6895 Highway 2830

12:30 to 12:45 p.m. – Colony Mobile Estates, 2016 Arlington Parkway

12:45 to 1 p.m. – Colony Mobile Estates, 5432 Keeneland Parkway

HERE'S WHAT'S ON THE MENU

