I absolutely love BLT sandwiches. Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwiches are my jam. I've ordered them from a wide variety and range of restaurants- from Big Dipper in Owensboro to Bar Bacon in New York City. If I am in any kind of deli, there's a 95% chance that I am going to order a BLT sandwich. It's my absolute favorite sandwich and, yes, actually surpasses the grilled cheese for that title.

Here's some fun scoop about the "King of All Sandwiches"!

Well, here's a fun twist on the BLT, the "King of All Sandwiches." Kentucky Legend, here in Owensboro, has created its own spin on the BLT. This one has turkey in it!

Here's how to make a Turkey BLT that Kentucky Legend promises is "fast, easy and delicious."

TURKEY BLT

4 slices Kentucky Legend Quarter Sliced Turkey

3 slices Kentucky Legend Bacon, cooked

1 leaf of lettuce

2 slices yellow or red tomato

2 slices white bread

1 teaspoon mayonnaise

DIRECTIONS

Toast both slices of bread. Spread both sides of bread with mayo. Pile on bacon, turkey, lettuce, and tomato. Place other bread slice on top. Cut sandwich in half and serve.

Kentucky Legend approximates the total prep time at 15 minutes! Like they said, fast, easy and delicious.

Brooklyn Maple, from Kentucky Legend, appeared on our What's Cookin'? segment to chat about the dish.

If you're a sandwich fan too and want to learn a bit more about the history of the some of the most popular sandwiches here in the U.S., check this out! The History Channel released a fun segment called The History of Sandwiches!