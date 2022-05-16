Illinois Zoo Brilliantly Explains Why Tigers Have “Eyes” on Ears

My wife and kids love tigers, but never knew this. An Illinois zoo has wonderfully explained why their tigers (and all tigers) seem to have "eyes" on their ears.

I've said it before and I'll say it again. I love Brookfield Zoo in Chicago. They are one of my favorite Facebook pages to follow because they're often sharing fun videos and pics of their animals. In this case, they're also answering a question I didn't know needed to be answered. Watch and you'll see what I'm talking about.

I'm not doubting Brookfield Zoo, but decided to explore more to see if that "eyes on ears" thing is a consensus and it appears it is. The "eyes" can make them seem larger to a bigger predator.

Thanks to this, I'm learning more about tigers than I ever thought I would. The BBC did a story about how tigers have been created with an incredible trick that helps them catch deer. The short version of their story is that deer can't see orange which helps tigers seem almost invisible to them until it's too late.

Leave it to the Brookfield Zoo to lead me on a rabbit trail to even more tiger knowledge.

