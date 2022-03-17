Illinois Zoo Shares Video of Animals Chowing Down on Shamrocks

We all have our ways of celebrating St. Patrick's Day. For an Illinois zoo, it's their animals eating everything green they can find including shamrocks.

The Brookfield Zoo in Chicago strikes again. They've gone above and beyond to celebrate the luck of the Irish by filling their enclosures with shamrocks and all kinds of edible green things. No animal seems to be left out. Walrus, penguins, apes...if it's an animal in Brookfield, chowing down on green is happening.

It was just earlier this week when we shared the fun video of the Brookfield Zoo otters playing in their new habitat. Never a dull moment with Illinois zoo animals apparently.

If you've never visited, the Brookfield Zoo is more than worthy of a Chicago road trip. You'll get to see everything from aquatic animals like dolphins to monkeys eating green shamrocks (if you go there today anyway).

