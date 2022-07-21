It’s a Boy – See A Rare Endangered Antelope Just Born in Illinois

A new birth is always exciting, but even more so when it's an endangered animal which is exactly what just happened in a zoo in Illinois.

Brookfield Zoo in Chicago shared this happy news with a new video share on their Facebook page. It's a critically endangered African antelope who was just born to mama Simone.

As the Brookfield Zoo mentioned in their Facebook share, there are less than 100 of these antelope estimated to still exist in the wild. Wikipedia confirms how rare addax are in the world. It says that hieroglyphs from ancient Egypt show these antelope and that's when it's believed they were domesticated. The problem began when poaching pushed the species to extinction starting in Egypt in the 1960's, according to Wikipedia.

Good news in the animal world when an animal facing such an uphill battle in their existence finds a place like Brookfield Zoo where they can safely thrive and hopefully multiply.

