Pigeon Forge Ice Cream Shop Will Give You the Coolest Buzz EVER

Have you ever had Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream? There's an ice cream shop in Pigeon Forge that is serving up some of the yummiest alcoholic frozen treats.

HERE'S THE BUZZ ON BUZZED BULL CREAMERY

We are gonna guarantee you have never had an experience like this before. If you love alcohol and frozen desserts you are gonna love this place. Here's their mission;

Buzzed Bull Creamery is a premium, made-to-order, alcoholic and non-alcoholic frozen dessert & coffee company. We are dedicated to providing an exclusive product in a comfortable atmosphere for guests who seek a pleasurable yet unique experience outside of bars and restaurants. We offer a fun and friendly place the community can sit down to enjoy a one-of-kind experience.

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

WHAT'S ALL THE BUZZ ABOUT?

They make all their ice cream and dessert fresh daily. The use of liquid nitrogen allows them to literally make your ice cream the minute you walk in their doors and order.

Even though they have alcohol-infused ice creams they are very family-friendly and encourage you to bring your kiddos with you when you are getting a little something sweet to eat.

BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB loading...

They even have something for kiddos!

BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB loading...

You can get a bowl full of ice cream or you can shake it up with a shake!

BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB loading...

Vanilla ice cream is their most popular flavor.

BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB loading...

How about a buzzed espresso?! Get all hopped up on bourbon, ice cream, and coffee.

BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB loading...

They call this the Drunken Rudolph --Vanilla & Chocolate Milkshake

-Bailey's

-Fireball

-Topped with a Moonshine Cherry

BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB loading...

Mint lovers...Mint and Oreo ice cream and you can get it in a shake.

BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB loading...

This chocolatey concoction is ! Chocolate ice cream, mixed with brownies, chocolate chips, and in chocolate sauce. Suggested buzz Chocolate Vodka.

BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB loading...

Pumpkin pie flavored ice cream or milkshake, Graham crackers, whipped cream // Suggested buzz: Cinnamon Whiskey.

BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB loading...

Take a walk down the traditional lane with the Banana Split.

BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB loading...

Chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, Reece's cups, and peanut butter sauce on top.

BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB loading...

Celebrate America with a one-of-a-kind buzzed or non-buzzed hard apple pie ice cream!

HERE'S HOW TO GET BUZZED!

If you're headed to the Smoky Mountains anytime soon go ahead and be ready to order when you go to Buzzed Bull.

BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB loading...

BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB BUZZED BULL CREAMERY FB loading...

There are several other Buzzed Bull Creamery locations all over the United States.

Indiana Restaurant Has Food So Good You'll Think You're At Grandma's House One Indiana restaurant will immediately remind you of your Grandmother's kitchen as soon as you walk in the swinging screen porch door and we tried it. Here's what we thought.