One Kentucky Teen has Created ‘Pickle’ Bags to Help Women in Domestic Violence

Did you know that Kentucky has the highest domestic violence statistics in the United States? One Kentucky teen has taken notice and she's trying to help.

HOW DOES KENTUCKY RANKS FOR DOMESTIC ABUSE?

I would say this is the award that no one wants to win. Ranking the highest among the states in Domestic Violence. Here's how Kentucky ranks according to worldpopulationreview.com;

Kentucky has the highest domestic violence statistics in the United States, with 45.3% of women and 35.5% of men having experienced domestic violence. In a single day in 2019, Kentucky's domestic violence programs served 1,420 adults and child survivors, while another 128 requests when unmet due to a lack of resources.

This doesn't mean it can't be prevented. If everyone worked together to create awareness and helped the victims feel empowered to come forward a difference can be made.

ONE KENTUCKY TEEN STEPS UP TO AID DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS

Emily Calvert is finishing up her freshman year at Daviess County High school where she's involved with the Pantherette Dance Team. She has been actively involved in pageants since she was five years old and plans to compete and win Miss Kentucky in the future.

Emily says;

Domestic violence has had a special place in my heart so I would hope to make that my official platform as my journey continues. With my current title, Miss Bluegrass State Jr. Teen I will be going to Johnson City, Tennessee in August. I will compete for the National Title against girls from all over the United States. Community Involvement is a top priority in the NEM system so I knew this would be a perfect system for me.

A few years ago she started her signature service project PICKLE BAGS. The idea was to help victims of domestic violence; specifically focusing on women and children. These sweet bags contain toiletries and feminine hygiene products to help these women when they have found themselves in a pickle. Emily has funded her project strictly from donations and selling paintings.

She was also nominated for the Kind Award through her school.

Emily is constantly volunteering in the community at local shelters and other events to help different non-profit organizations in the community.

If you would like to help by donating bags or supplies you can contact Emily on her Facebook page.

