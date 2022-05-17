The kids will find no shortage of activities for a family fun day in Calhoun. It's the perfect time to soak in some sunshine in the wilderness. McLean County Fish & Game has many fun activities planned.

Spend a day of fun with the kids at McLean County Fish & Game Family Fun Day. You can also tour the park, meet staff, check out camping sites, and see what they offer. It reminds me of some of the campgrounds in Michigan. We couldn't afford family vacations so we would hook up the camper and head to a campground on most weekends during the summer. Truly, some of my best memories growing up was time spent as a family "roughing" it. It's nice to escape daily life, breathe in some fresh air, and bond with your child. Did you camp a lot growing up? There's nothing better!

McLean County Fish & Game Family Fun Day

The event is a family-fun FREE event at McLean Fish & Game on Saturday, June 11th, 2022, at 11 AM. Many activities for the young and the young at heart. There will be delicious food, games, vendors, tournaments, and more. Live music will fill the air when Heather Mitchell, Sharon Pinkston, and Daniel Rhineberger take the stage. It doesn't cost anything to get in and you don't need a membership. If you would like to set up as a vendor please call 270-485-6109.

Where is McLean County Fish & Game Located

McLean County Fish & Game is a beautiful park that provides camping, fishing, and other activities for members. Your $50 membership includes you, your spouse, and any children under the age of 18. They're located at 4164 KY-815 in Calhoun, Kentucky.

Peaceful, fun, and amazing group of people. Awesome for my autistic son. - Kimberly Crowley

Are you a good angler? Do you love to fish? I loved to fish with my Dad when I was growing up. When I was young, he took me ice fishing which was always fun. My Dad worked a lot, so it was nice to have that bonding time. I prefer fishing in a boat because it's peaceful on the water. My husband is an avid fisherman. On any given weekend, he loads the boat and heads to the lake. It's his happy place! How about you? Well, it sure looks like the fishing is good at McLean County Fish & Game.

Family Fun For Everyone

The entire family will enjoy the complete outdoor experience. Have fun!