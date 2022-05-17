You Can Solve Mysteries With Scooby-Doo and the Gang at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Scooby-Doo and the rest of Mystery Inc. will be taking over The Children's Museum of Indianapolis and they need your help to solve a mystery.

There isn't a child or adult who hasn't watched or at least heard of Scooby-Doo at least once in their lifetime. Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Fred, Daphanie, and Velma were all introduced to the world in 1969 as an animated children's cartoon that has been beloved by generations. Mystery Inc., as they are called, would climb into their green van, the Mystery Machine, and hit the road in search of weird phenomena to solve.

Now, Scooby-Doo and the gang are going to be taking over a new immersive exhibit at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis where they will need your help in solving a new mystery. Ruh-roh!

Scooby-Doo! Mansion Mayhem

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis will be introducing a new exhibit that features Scooby-Doo and Mystery Inc. where you will enter a "mansion" to help the gang solve a mystery. The exhibit runs from June 4, 2022, to January 22, 2023. According to the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, this is what you can expect from this exhibit:

The gang’s all here! Shaggy, Scooby, Fred, Daphne, and Velma have another mystery on their hands. A jewel-thieving ghost has evaded the local police force and was last seen in this very mysterious mansion. Enter the mansion and immerse yourself into a unique adventure where you can enter the world of Scooby-Doo™! In each of the four rooms you’ll be able to: Discover memorabilia from the show’s more than 50-year history.

Learn more about Scooby, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred and Velma.

Use your sleuthing skills to help find clues to solve the mystery.

Work alongside Mystery Inc. to solve the case of the jewel-thieving ghost.

Observe, ask questions, and interpret clues to help solve puzzles and crack the case!

And, of course—help make snacks for Shaggy and Scooby!

You can learn more and get your tickets by clicking here.