Why Are People Hanging Rubber Mats on the Side of Their Pool?

There's nothing quite like jumping into a swimming pool full of cool water on a hot summer day. Swimming around, or just soaking - throwing your kids around and playing fun games is hard to beat. Sometimes, "just swimming" isn't enough, and we need other things to enhance our pool experience. Thankfully, there are a bunch of different pool accessories to choose from - like a slide, diving board, basketball goal, floats, fountains, and much more. One accessory that I've never seen before is a rubber mat. Huh?

Why Is There a Rubber Mat in Your Pool?

The answer is quite simple, and brilliant. The rubber mat is for guests to your pool. Still confused? How about if I said it was for unwanted or maybe unintended guests of your pool? I'll get even more specific and say that it's for your dog or other furry friends who might find their way into your pool. It serves a purpose in the pool, much like it does on dry land - it helps you get a grip. By attaching a mat like this, you give animals a way to get out of the pool if they fall in or are unable to climb out for some reason. We've all seen human beings struggle to get out of the pool, so just imagine how tough it can be for a pooch with no fingers or thumbs, and just some slippery claws that won't grab a thing. A rubber mat could be the difference between life and death.

Why Didn't I Think of That?

I haven't had a pool for a long time, but apparently, this is not a new concept. There are several products out there intended to protect wildlife from drowning in pools. A quick search on Amazon will show you that there are several different kinds of floats and nets designed specifically for animals and critters. This Critter Pool Escape Net, for example, will set you back about $27. Great thought, but I gotta think the ol' rubber mat, here, is a much cheaper option.

Other Lifesaving Options

There is one more way to keep your family dog safe in the pool, and that is to get a dog that is small enough, and smart enough to find a more creative way to get out of the pool on its own. A dog like this little Terrier, which has been trained to climb through the pool filter and then walk along the edge back to the house.

