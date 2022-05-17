Another school year is coming to an end, and I feel like this one went especially fast. Maybe that's because it was the first almost 'Normal' year since the pandemic began in 2020.

If you feel like you blinked and May is almost over, you are not alone. As I started putting this article together, I realized that NEXT week is the final week of the 2021-2022 school year. Some of the schools have a limit on the number of tickets each student can have. Keep the weather in mind, because outdoor commencements could be moved indoors if it rains.

Monday, May 23, 2022

North High School - Bundrant Stadium - 6:00 PM-7:30 PM

Central High School - Central High School Football Stadium - 8:00 PM-9:30 PM

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

New Tech Institute - AIS Diamond Ave - 5:30 PM-6:30 PM

Academy For Innovative Studies (AIS) - AIS Diamond Ave - 7:00 PM-8:00 PM

Harwood Career Prep - (AIS) - AIS Diamond Ave - 8:15 PM-9:15 PM

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Reitz High School - 350 Dreier Blvd - 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Bosse High School - Enlow Stadium - 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Harrison High School - Romain Stadium - 8:15 PM-9:15 PM

Advice to Teenagers

"Whatever you do, don't date him. Worry about education and finding yourself." Jackie Anna Schaefer

"The only person you have to answer to at the end of the day is yourself. So do what makes you happy!" Madison Bockelman

"Money is ok, but you can’t take it where you’re going to end up. Make memories with the family you’re going to have in the future. Make the sacrifices to enjoy your family and remember that your job is just a job." James Holman

