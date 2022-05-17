Evansville Vanderburgh County High School 2022 Commencement Dates, Times, and Locations

Another school year is coming to an end, and I feel like this one went especially fast. Maybe that's because it was the first almost 'Normal' year since the pandemic began in 2020.

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation 2022 Graduation Dates

If you feel like you blinked and May is almost over, you are not alone. As I started putting this article together, I realized that NEXT week is the final week of the 2021-2022 school year. Some of the schools have a limit on the number of tickets each student can have. Keep the weather in mind, because outdoor commencements could be moved indoors if it rains.

Monday, May 23, 2022

North High School - Bundrant Stadium - 6:00 PM-7:30 PM

Central High School - Central High School Football Stadium - 8:00 PM-9:30 PM

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

New Tech Institute - AIS Diamond Ave - 5:30 PM-6:30 PM

Academy For Innovative Studies (AIS) - AIS Diamond Ave - 7:00 PM-8:00 PM

Harwood Career Prep -  (AIS) - AIS Diamond Ave - 8:15 PM-9:15 PM

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Reitz High School - 350 Dreier Blvd - 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Bosse High School - Enlow Stadium - 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Harrison High School - Romain Stadium - 8:15 PM-9:15 PM

