It's been just over a year since we shared the exciting news about a new business moving into the former Hardee's location on Highway 41 North in Evansville. Now, we have a better idea of how the property has changed, and when we can expect it to be open for business.

Step Back in Time

This slightly grainy screenshot is from Google Maps in 2016 when Hardee's was still in business. The restaurant closed for good in November of 2018, and it has been vacant every since.

google maps hardee's google maps hardee's loading...

Empty Too Long

This Evansville location of Hardee's has been closed for four years, but it was purchased by GNE LLC High Spirits - Wine Beer & Spirits in 2021. I drive past this location nearly every day, and I know that there has been a lot of work put into the total remodel.

google maps hardee's 2 google maps hardee's 2 loading...

Get our free mobile app

Lights Are On, Sign Is Up

In the past few weeks, I've noticed some of the cool neon beer signs in the front windows. Now the High Spirits! Beer Wine & Liquor signage is on the building.

GOOGLE MAPS / CANVA GOOGLE MAPS / CANVA loading...

When Will The New High Spirits Location Open?

Good news! I drove past the new location of High Spirits! Beer Wine & Liquor Monday, and there was a huge sign out front announcing that they are NOW OPEN.

Now Hiring

Running the cash register plus helping customers choose from a wide variety of products. Also gaining knowledge about mixology and pairings and sharing it with customers

10 Health Benefits of Wine Drinking wine, in moderation, can be good for your health.