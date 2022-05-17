Are You Loading Your Dishwasher Wrong? Probably!

Sharing a home with someone, whether a roommate or a spouse, can be a very difficult adjustment. Both parties do things around the house differently. The simplest tasks can cause major disagreements. Even putting dirty dishes into the dishwasher can put roomies at odds.

One of the first things around the house that my husband and I disagreed about was how to fold the towels. I had been folding towels the same way for twenty years and yet he had a better way.

I let him have his way. But, loading the dishwasher was a different story. They say you should pick your battles, right? Well, this was war. LOL

But, is there a right and wrong way to load the dishwasher?

Does it matter how you load a dishwasher? Apparently, there is a way you should be loading your dirty dishes in the dishwasher in a certain way. Consumer Reports says,

Plate or bowl direction is important to ensure proper cleaning. Bowls go on the top rack. The ones in the rear should face forward, while the ones in front should face toward the back; this allows water to reach them, according to Real Simple. Plates will get cleanest if they all face the center of the bottom rack.

Do pots and pans go on top or bottom of the dishwasher?

Just for my own battle with my husband, I needed to know if what you load on the bottom or the top matters. So, I found the answer at Good Housekeeping.

Pots, pans, and casseroles should angle down for the best cleaning results. Flat pans and platters will also go on the bottom, tucked along the sides and back of the rack

How do you organize dishes in the dishwasher?

Even though we all think we know how to correctly load a dishwasher, we don't. Reader's Digest offers a layout for how we should be loading our dishwashers.

Cups, glasses, and small bowls should be placed on the top rack. Avoid overcrowding, which increases the risk of breakage and obstructs the flow of water and detergent. Dishwasher-safe plastics also belong on the top rack, away from any heating element, which can cause warping.

For the record, I was wrong and my husband was right. Maybe, I'll start folding the towels my way again. After all, he gets the dishwasher. It's only fair.

